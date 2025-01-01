Zour Stash 2g THCA Berry Blast Hash Hole Pre-Rolls

Infused. Indoor. Insane.



Take your smoke break to savage levels with the Zour Stash 2g THCA Hash Hole Pre-Roll — a full-bodied, flavor-loaded joint designed for real connoisseurs. Handcrafted using RAW cones and indoor-grown premium flower, each pre-roll is stuffed with high-potency THCA and infused with true-to-taste flavor profiles that burst with every hit.



At the core of each roll sits a Hash Batter center — melting into the flower as it burns, creating a perfectly slow, even smoke trail and that signature donut burn. This is the Hash Hole done the right way: loud, clean, and potent.



Why it hits harder:



2 Grams Total Weight – Big clouds, bigger sessions



Indoor Flower Only – No trim, no shake, just gas



Hash Batter Core – Center-loaded for a true hash hole burn



Raw Cones – Always clean, always classic



Flavor Infused – Each roll is strain-specific and true to taste



Heavy THCA Potency – A full-send pre-roll built for high-tolerance smokers



Whether you’re lighting up solo or flexing at the function, Zour Stash Hash Holes are engineered to impress and built to blow minds.



Flavor. Fire. Function.

