Zour Stash 2g THCA Berry Blast Hash Hole Pre-Rolls
Infused. Indoor. Insane.
Take your smoke break to savage levels with the Zour Stash 2g THCA Hash Hole Pre-Roll — a full-bodied, flavor-loaded joint designed for real connoisseurs. Handcrafted using RAW cones and indoor-grown premium flower, each pre-roll is stuffed with high-potency THCA and infused with true-to-taste flavor profiles that burst with every hit.
At the core of each roll sits a Hash Batter center — melting into the flower as it burns, creating a perfectly slow, even smoke trail and that signature donut burn. This is the Hash Hole done the right way: loud, clean, and potent.
Why it hits harder:
2 Grams Total Weight – Big clouds, bigger sessions
Indoor Flower Only – No trim, no shake, just gas
Hash Batter Core – Center-loaded for a true hash hole burn
Raw Cones – Always clean, always classic
Flavor Infused – Each roll is strain-specific and true to taste
Heavy THCA Potency – A full-send pre-roll built for high-tolerance smokers
Whether you’re lighting up solo or flexing at the function, Zour Stash Hash Holes are engineered to impress and built to blow minds.
Flavor. Fire. Function.
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
