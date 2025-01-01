Zour Stash 2g THCA Bubblegum Hash Hole Pre-Roll

Sweet. Sticky. Stupid Potent.



Get ready to pop off with the Zour Stash 2g THCA Bubblegum Hash Hole Pre-Roll — a perfectly packed powerhouse that blends flavor, potency, and craft in every puff. Rolled with RAW cones, filled with premium indoor flower, and infused with a true-to-taste bubblegum terpene profile, this joint hits as sweet as it smacks.



Right down the center is a Hash Batter Core, delivering that iconic hash hole effect: a smooth, donut-style burn that keeps the flavor rollin’ and the high climbin’. This ain’t no mids — it’s melt-your-face gas with a candy twist.



? What Makes It Pop:



2g Total Weight – Full-size pre-roll built for deep sessions



Indoor-Grown Flower – Always top-shelf, never trim



Bubblegum Infusion – Classic pink bubble flavor, true to the terp



Hash Batter Core – Infused center for slow-burn hash hole perfection



RAW Cones – Natural, unbleached, smooth-burning



Sky-High THCA Potency – Heavy effects with every pull



Light it up and let the sugary, gassy goodness take over. The Zour Stash Bubblegum Hash Hole is a candy-coated knockout for real smokers only.

