About this product
Zour Stash 2g THCA Bubblegum Hash Hole Pre-Roll
Sweet. Sticky. Stupid Potent.
Get ready to pop off with the Zour Stash 2g THCA Bubblegum Hash Hole Pre-Roll — a perfectly packed powerhouse that blends flavor, potency, and craft in every puff. Rolled with RAW cones, filled with premium indoor flower, and infused with a true-to-taste bubblegum terpene profile, this joint hits as sweet as it smacks.
Right down the center is a Hash Batter Core, delivering that iconic hash hole effect: a smooth, donut-style burn that keeps the flavor rollin’ and the high climbin’. This ain’t no mids — it’s melt-your-face gas with a candy twist.
? What Makes It Pop:
2g Total Weight – Full-size pre-roll built for deep sessions
Indoor-Grown Flower – Always top-shelf, never trim
Bubblegum Infusion – Classic pink bubble flavor, true to the terp
Hash Batter Core – Infused center for slow-burn hash hole perfection
RAW Cones – Natural, unbleached, smooth-burning
Sky-High THCA Potency – Heavy effects with every pull
Light it up and let the sugary, gassy goodness take over. The Zour Stash Bubblegum Hash Hole is a candy-coated knockout for real smokers only.
Sweet. Sticky. Stupid Potent.
Get ready to pop off with the Zour Stash 2g THCA Bubblegum Hash Hole Pre-Roll — a perfectly packed powerhouse that blends flavor, potency, and craft in every puff. Rolled with RAW cones, filled with premium indoor flower, and infused with a true-to-taste bubblegum terpene profile, this joint hits as sweet as it smacks.
Right down the center is a Hash Batter Core, delivering that iconic hash hole effect: a smooth, donut-style burn that keeps the flavor rollin’ and the high climbin’. This ain’t no mids — it’s melt-your-face gas with a candy twist.
? What Makes It Pop:
2g Total Weight – Full-size pre-roll built for deep sessions
Indoor-Grown Flower – Always top-shelf, never trim
Bubblegum Infusion – Classic pink bubble flavor, true to the terp
Hash Batter Core – Infused center for slow-burn hash hole perfection
RAW Cones – Natural, unbleached, smooth-burning
Sky-High THCA Potency – Heavy effects with every pull
Light it up and let the sugary, gassy goodness take over. The Zour Stash Bubblegum Hash Hole is a candy-coated knockout for real smokers only.
Fulfillment
About this product
Zour Stash 2g THCA Bubblegum Hash Hole Pre-Roll
Sweet. Sticky. Stupid Potent.
Get ready to pop off with the Zour Stash 2g THCA Bubblegum Hash Hole Pre-Roll — a perfectly packed powerhouse that blends flavor, potency, and craft in every puff. Rolled with RAW cones, filled with premium indoor flower, and infused with a true-to-taste bubblegum terpene profile, this joint hits as sweet as it smacks.
Right down the center is a Hash Batter Core, delivering that iconic hash hole effect: a smooth, donut-style burn that keeps the flavor rollin’ and the high climbin’. This ain’t no mids — it’s melt-your-face gas with a candy twist.
? What Makes It Pop:
2g Total Weight – Full-size pre-roll built for deep sessions
Indoor-Grown Flower – Always top-shelf, never trim
Bubblegum Infusion – Classic pink bubble flavor, true to the terp
Hash Batter Core – Infused center for slow-burn hash hole perfection
RAW Cones – Natural, unbleached, smooth-burning
Sky-High THCA Potency – Heavy effects with every pull
Light it up and let the sugary, gassy goodness take over. The Zour Stash Bubblegum Hash Hole is a candy-coated knockout for real smokers only.
Sweet. Sticky. Stupid Potent.
Get ready to pop off with the Zour Stash 2g THCA Bubblegum Hash Hole Pre-Roll — a perfectly packed powerhouse that blends flavor, potency, and craft in every puff. Rolled with RAW cones, filled with premium indoor flower, and infused with a true-to-taste bubblegum terpene profile, this joint hits as sweet as it smacks.
Right down the center is a Hash Batter Core, delivering that iconic hash hole effect: a smooth, donut-style burn that keeps the flavor rollin’ and the high climbin’. This ain’t no mids — it’s melt-your-face gas with a candy twist.
? What Makes It Pop:
2g Total Weight – Full-size pre-roll built for deep sessions
Indoor-Grown Flower – Always top-shelf, never trim
Bubblegum Infusion – Classic pink bubble flavor, true to the terp
Hash Batter Core – Infused center for slow-burn hash hole perfection
RAW Cones – Natural, unbleached, smooth-burning
Sky-High THCA Potency – Heavy effects with every pull
Light it up and let the sugary, gassy goodness take over. The Zour Stash Bubblegum Hash Hole is a candy-coated knockout for real smokers only.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Legal High
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
Notice a problem?Report this item