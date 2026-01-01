Zour Stash – Cherry Lime Zour Bites (3000mg / 6ct)

Tart. Twisted. Turbo-Potent.



Introducing Cherry Lime Zour Bites — the latest heavy-hitting edible from Zour Stash, infused with a savage trio of Delta-8, Delta-9, and THC-P for a full-spectrum experience that doesn’t just hit... it slaps. Each bite packs a monster 500mg dose, with 3000mg per bag to keep the vibes going long and strong.



This flavor bomb fuses bold black cherry with sharp lime citrus, finished off with that signature Zour bite that lights up your taste buds before the effects melt you into the couch. Expect an uplifting head buzz, full-body relaxation, and hours of high-grade elevation.



What You’re Getting:



3000mg per Bag | 6 Bites x 500mg Each



Delta-8 + Delta-9 + THC-P Blend – Triple threat potency



Cherry + Lime Flavor with a Zour Twist – Tart, juicy, and loud



Slow-Building, Long-Lasting High – Full mind & body takeover



Extreme Strength Warning – Not for beginners. Start small.



Sweet. Sour. Straight chaos. Cherry Lime Zour Bites are for those who want flavor and fire — no holding back. Only from Zour Stash.