About this product
Zour Stash – Cherry Lime Zour Bites (3000mg / 6ct)
Tart. Twisted. Turbo-Potent.
Introducing Cherry Lime Zour Bites — the latest heavy-hitting edible from Zour Stash, infused with a savage trio of Delta-8, Delta-9, and THC-P for a full-spectrum experience that doesn’t just hit... it slaps. Each bite packs a monster 500mg dose, with 3000mg per bag to keep the vibes going long and strong.
This flavor bomb fuses bold black cherry with sharp lime citrus, finished off with that signature Zour bite that lights up your taste buds before the effects melt you into the couch. Expect an uplifting head buzz, full-body relaxation, and hours of high-grade elevation.
What You’re Getting:
3000mg per Bag | 6 Bites x 500mg Each
Delta-8 + Delta-9 + THC-P Blend – Triple threat potency
Cherry + Lime Flavor with a Zour Twist – Tart, juicy, and loud
Slow-Building, Long-Lasting High – Full mind & body takeover
Extreme Strength Warning – Not for beginners. Start small.
Sweet. Sour. Straight chaos. Cherry Lime Zour Bites are for those who want flavor and fire — no holding back. Only from Zour Stash.
Tart. Twisted. Turbo-Potent.
Introducing Cherry Lime Zour Bites — the latest heavy-hitting edible from Zour Stash, infused with a savage trio of Delta-8, Delta-9, and THC-P for a full-spectrum experience that doesn’t just hit... it slaps. Each bite packs a monster 500mg dose, with 3000mg per bag to keep the vibes going long and strong.
This flavor bomb fuses bold black cherry with sharp lime citrus, finished off with that signature Zour bite that lights up your taste buds before the effects melt you into the couch. Expect an uplifting head buzz, full-body relaxation, and hours of high-grade elevation.
What You’re Getting:
3000mg per Bag | 6 Bites x 500mg Each
Delta-8 + Delta-9 + THC-P Blend – Triple threat potency
Cherry + Lime Flavor with a Zour Twist – Tart, juicy, and loud
Slow-Building, Long-Lasting High – Full mind & body takeover
Extreme Strength Warning – Not for beginners. Start small.
Sweet. Sour. Straight chaos. Cherry Lime Zour Bites are for those who want flavor and fire — no holding back. Only from Zour Stash.
Fulfillment
About this product
Zour Stash – Cherry Lime Zour Bites (3000mg / 6ct)
Tart. Twisted. Turbo-Potent.
Introducing Cherry Lime Zour Bites — the latest heavy-hitting edible from Zour Stash, infused with a savage trio of Delta-8, Delta-9, and THC-P for a full-spectrum experience that doesn’t just hit... it slaps. Each bite packs a monster 500mg dose, with 3000mg per bag to keep the vibes going long and strong.
This flavor bomb fuses bold black cherry with sharp lime citrus, finished off with that signature Zour bite that lights up your taste buds before the effects melt you into the couch. Expect an uplifting head buzz, full-body relaxation, and hours of high-grade elevation.
What You’re Getting:
3000mg per Bag | 6 Bites x 500mg Each
Delta-8 + Delta-9 + THC-P Blend – Triple threat potency
Cherry + Lime Flavor with a Zour Twist – Tart, juicy, and loud
Slow-Building, Long-Lasting High – Full mind & body takeover
Extreme Strength Warning – Not for beginners. Start small.
Sweet. Sour. Straight chaos. Cherry Lime Zour Bites are for those who want flavor and fire — no holding back. Only from Zour Stash.
Tart. Twisted. Turbo-Potent.
Introducing Cherry Lime Zour Bites — the latest heavy-hitting edible from Zour Stash, infused with a savage trio of Delta-8, Delta-9, and THC-P for a full-spectrum experience that doesn’t just hit... it slaps. Each bite packs a monster 500mg dose, with 3000mg per bag to keep the vibes going long and strong.
This flavor bomb fuses bold black cherry with sharp lime citrus, finished off with that signature Zour bite that lights up your taste buds before the effects melt you into the couch. Expect an uplifting head buzz, full-body relaxation, and hours of high-grade elevation.
What You’re Getting:
3000mg per Bag | 6 Bites x 500mg Each
Delta-8 + Delta-9 + THC-P Blend – Triple threat potency
Cherry + Lime Flavor with a Zour Twist – Tart, juicy, and loud
Slow-Building, Long-Lasting High – Full mind & body takeover
Extreme Strength Warning – Not for beginners. Start small.
Sweet. Sour. Straight chaos. Cherry Lime Zour Bites are for those who want flavor and fire — no holding back. Only from Zour Stash.
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About this brand
Legal High
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
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