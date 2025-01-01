About this product
Zour Stash 2g THCA Cherry Lime Hash Hole Pre-Roll
Sweet. Sour. Seriously Fire.
The Zour Stash 2g Cherry Lime Hash Hole Pre-Roll delivers a flavor punch that’s as bold as the high. Packed with indoor-grown THCA flower, rolled in RAW cones, and bursting with a true-to-taste cherry lime infusion, this pre-roll blends fruity sweetness with a citrusy zing that keeps every hit refreshing and smooth.
At its core? A rich Hash Batter Core that melts as it burns, creating that perfect hash hole effect — slow-burning, even, and dripping with terpy goodness. This is the kind of joint that turns heads and levels up your whole smoke game.
Why Cherry Lime Hits Different:
2 Grams of Pure Power – Premium indoor flower + infusion + hash core
Cherry Lime Flavor Infusion – Sweet, tangy, and true to taste
Hash Batter Core – Smooth, potent center for that donut-style hash hole burn
RAW Cone Wraps – Clean, even, and always reliable
High THCA Potency – Strong enough for seasoned smokers
From the first spark to the last hit, the Zour Stash Cherry Lime Hash Hole is an explosion of flavor and potency — the ultimate combo for anyone who wants smoke that slaps.
About this brand
Legal High
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
