Zour Stash 2g THCA Cherry Lime Hash Hole Pre-Roll

Sweet. Sour. Seriously Fire.



The Zour Stash 2g Cherry Lime Hash Hole Pre-Roll delivers a flavor punch that’s as bold as the high. Packed with indoor-grown THCA flower, rolled in RAW cones, and bursting with a true-to-taste cherry lime infusion, this pre-roll blends fruity sweetness with a citrusy zing that keeps every hit refreshing and smooth.



At its core? A rich Hash Batter Core that melts as it burns, creating that perfect hash hole effect — slow-burning, even, and dripping with terpy goodness. This is the kind of joint that turns heads and levels up your whole smoke game.



Why Cherry Lime Hits Different:



2 Grams of Pure Power – Premium indoor flower + infusion + hash core



Cherry Lime Flavor Infusion – Sweet, tangy, and true to taste



Hash Batter Core – Smooth, potent center for that donut-style hash hole burn



RAW Cone Wraps – Clean, even, and always reliable



High THCA Potency – Strong enough for seasoned smokers



From the first spark to the last hit, the Zour Stash Cherry Lime Hash Hole is an explosion of flavor and potency — the ultimate combo for anyone who wants smoke that slaps.



