Zour Stash 2g THCA Electric Lemonade Hash Hole Pre-Roll
Zesty. Charged. Built to Buzz.
Get lit with citrus shockwaves from the Zour Stash 2g Electric Lemonade Hash Hole Pre-Roll — a bold blend of premium indoor THCA flower, juicy electric lemonade flavor infusion, and a center-loaded Hash Batter Core for that iconic hash hole burn.
Rolled to perfection in a RAW cone, this pre-roll hits with a bright, tangy flavor upfront and a heavy, creeping high that doesn’t quit. Whether you’re kickstarting your day or lighting up at night, this sativa-leaning banger delivers clean vibes with high-voltage potency.
Electric Features:
2 Grams of Premium Smoke – Flower, infusion, and hash batter all-in-one
Zesty Electric Lemonade Flavor – Tart, sweet, and mouthwatering
Hash Batter Core – Melts evenly for a slow, smooth donut burn
Top-Shelf Indoor Flower – No shake, just gas
RAW Cones – Classic and clean for the perfect pull
Potent THCA Punch – Built for real smokers, not the faint-hearted
Taste the charge and feel the spark — the Zour Stash Electric Lemonade Hash Hole is where citrus meets power.
About this brand
Legal High
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
