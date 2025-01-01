About this product
Zour Stash 2g THCA Sour Watermelon Hash Hole Pre-Roll
Juicy. Tangy. Straight Gas.
The Zour Stash 2g Sour Watermelon Hash Hole Pre-Roll is your ticket to a bold, flavor-packed sesh that doesn’t play around. Rolled with a RAW cone and packed tight with top-shelf indoor THCA flower, this pre-roll brings a mouthwatering sour watermelon infusion that’s as loud on flavor as it is on potency.
At the heart is a melty Hash Batter Core, engineered for that signature hash hole donut burn — slow, smooth, and dripping in terps. It’s a juicy blast of sour fruit and heavy smoke that hits sweet and ends savage.
Why It Hits Hard:
2 Grams of Premium THCA – Full-size, flavor-loaded pre-roll
Sour Watermelon Infusion – Tart, fruity, and true to taste
Hash Batter Core – For a slow-burning, terp-rich hash hole experience
Indoor Flower Only – Always fresh, never filler
RAW Cone – Clean burn, smooth draw, no compromise
High Potency THCA – Built for seasoned smokers and serious highs
The Zour Stash Sour Watermelon Hash Hole is sweet on the lips and savage to the dome — a perfect blend of candy-coated flavor and knockout
Fulfillment
About this brand
Legal High
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
