Zour Stash 2g THCA Sour Watermelon Hash Hole Pre-Roll

Juicy. Tangy. Straight Gas.



The Zour Stash 2g Sour Watermelon Hash Hole Pre-Roll is your ticket to a bold, flavor-packed sesh that doesn’t play around. Rolled with a RAW cone and packed tight with top-shelf indoor THCA flower, this pre-roll brings a mouthwatering sour watermelon infusion that’s as loud on flavor as it is on potency.



At the heart is a melty Hash Batter Core, engineered for that signature hash hole donut burn — slow, smooth, and dripping in terps. It’s a juicy blast of sour fruit and heavy smoke that hits sweet and ends savage.



Why It Hits Hard:



2 Grams of Premium THCA – Full-size, flavor-loaded pre-roll



Sour Watermelon Infusion – Tart, fruity, and true to taste



Hash Batter Core – For a slow-burning, terp-rich hash hole experience



Indoor Flower Only – Always fresh, never filler



RAW Cone – Clean burn, smooth draw, no compromise



High Potency THCA – Built for seasoned smokers and serious highs



The Zour Stash Sour Watermelon Hash Hole is sweet on the lips and savage to the dome — a perfect blend of candy-coated flavor and knockout

read more