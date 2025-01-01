Zour Stash 2g THCA Strawberry Punch Hash Hole Pre-Roll

Fruity. Fierce. Full-Send.



Step into flavor overload with the Zour Stash 2g Strawberry Punch Hash Hole Pre-Roll — a heavy-hitting, flavor-drenched joint that delivers on every level. Rolled with RAW cones and packed with premium indoor-grown THCA flower, this pre-roll smacks from the first spark with a juicy strawberry punch infusion that’s both sweet and bold.



At the center lies a Hash Batter Core, designed for that perfect hash hole burn — slow, even, and soaked in terps. Each hit layers fruity flavor with knockout potency, making it the ideal roll for big smoke sessions and even bigger highs.



Why Strawberry Punch Slaps:



2 Grams Total Weight – Indoor flower + flavor infusion + hash batter



Strain-Specific Infusion – Bursting with real strawberry punch taste



Hash Batter Core – Melts smoothly for a classic donut burn



RAW Cones – Always clean, always smooth



High-Potency THCA – Strong enough for experienced smokers



No Shake, No Trim – Just loud, top-shelf indoor buds



Flavor meets fire in the Zour Stash Strawberry Punch Hash Hole — a sweet knockout that looks as good as it hits.

