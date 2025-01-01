About this product
Zour Stash 2g THCA Strawberry Punch Hash Hole Pre-Roll
Fruity. Fierce. Full-Send.
Step into flavor overload with the Zour Stash 2g Strawberry Punch Hash Hole Pre-Roll — a heavy-hitting, flavor-drenched joint that delivers on every level. Rolled with RAW cones and packed with premium indoor-grown THCA flower, this pre-roll smacks from the first spark with a juicy strawberry punch infusion that’s both sweet and bold.
At the center lies a Hash Batter Core, designed for that perfect hash hole burn — slow, even, and soaked in terps. Each hit layers fruity flavor with knockout potency, making it the ideal roll for big smoke sessions and even bigger highs.
Why Strawberry Punch Slaps:
2 Grams Total Weight – Indoor flower + flavor infusion + hash batter
Strain-Specific Infusion – Bursting with real strawberry punch taste
Hash Batter Core – Melts smoothly for a classic donut burn
RAW Cones – Always clean, always smooth
High-Potency THCA – Strong enough for experienced smokers
No Shake, No Trim – Just loud, top-shelf indoor buds
Flavor meets fire in the Zour Stash Strawberry Punch Hash Hole — a sweet knockout that looks as good as it hits.
Fulfillment
About this brand
Legal High
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
