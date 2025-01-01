About this product
Zour Stash – Strawberry Watermelon Zour Bites (3000mg / 6ct)
Juice Drip. Zour Flip. Heavy Hit.
Sink your teeth into Strawberry Watermelon Zour Bites — a flavor-fueled, max-strength edible from Zour Stash, infused with a knockout blend of Delta-8, Delta-9, and THC-P. Each bite packs a staggering 500mg, adding up to a monstrous 3000mg per bag for those who don’t play when it comes to elevation.
Every piece slaps with the sweetness of ripe strawberries and refreshing watermelon, all finished with that signature Zour tang for a candy-coated kick that lights up your taste buds. Expect a smooth, creeping high that builds into a full-body buzz, deep relaxation, and a headspace that floats far from the ordinary.
What You’re Getting:
3000mg per Bag | 6 Bites x 500mg Each
Delta-8 + Delta-9 + THC-P Blend – Full-spectrum potency
Strawberry + Watermelon Flavor with a Zour Twist
Slow-Building, Long-Lasting Effects – Euphoric and body-heavy
Extreme Strength Warning – Not for beginners. No joke.
Strawberry Watermelon Zour Bites are loud, juicy, and unapologetically potent. This isn’t just an edible — it’s a full-body flavor rush. Only from Zour Stash.
About this brand
Legal High
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
