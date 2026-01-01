About this product
Legends 1G Apricot Tsunami Botanical Cartridge delivers juicy apricot flavor with bright tropical undertones for a smooth, balanced profile. Crafted for consistent performance and effortless draws in a sleek, convenient format.
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About this product
Legends 1G Apricot Tsunami Botanical Cartridge delivers juicy apricot flavor with bright tropical undertones for a smooth, balanced profile. Crafted for consistent performance and effortless draws in a sleek, convenient format.
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About this brand
Legends
Legends is rooted in urban culture and graffiti, bringing bold street energy to everything we create. Built for those who live loud, move different, and leave their mark.
License(s)
- OR, US: 060-1016957B9FF
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