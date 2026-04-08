About this product
Legends Dabs 2G Blueberry Kobe Extract delivers sweet blueberry flavor with smooth fruity undertones for a rich, terpene-forward experience. Crafted for clean consistency and a premium, satisfying dab session every time.
Dominance - Indica
Dominance - Indica
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About this product
Legends Dabs 2G Blueberry Kobe Extract delivers sweet blueberry flavor with smooth fruity undertones for a rich, terpene-forward experience. Crafted for clean consistency and a premium, satisfying dab session every time.
Dominance - Indica
Dominance - Indica
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About this brand
Legends
Legends is rooted in urban culture and graffiti, bringing bold street energy to everything we create. Built for those who live loud, move different, and leave their mark.
License(s)
- OR, US: 060-1016957B9FF
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