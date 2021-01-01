About this product

LEGION 5 Star Top Choice

The biggest and best nuggets from our sustainably minded state of the art indoor cultivation facility in Oakland.



100% PLANT-BASED COMPOSTABLE PACKAGING

LEGION Indoor Flower is packaged in 100% plant-based zip lock pouches that are certified home compostable to create a zero-waste packaging solution.



Modified Mints - Indica

GMO X SinMint Cookies

--------

This lifted yet mellowing indica dominant strain is elevating in the onset with that classic power to keep you firmly planted on the couch.

With its minty and spicy flavor, Modified Mints is an exceptional way to put it in straight chill mode or for closing out a long day and letting your troubles melt away.

Notes of mint with a spicy herbal undertone



--------

SUSTAINABLY MINDED INDOOR FARMING.

Our cultivation facility is at the cornerstone of our sustainable cultivation practices incorporating:

• LED lighting technology that uses less electricity than traditional HPS fixtures.

• Renewable energy use to power the operation.

• Wastewater from our dehumidifiers, HVAC systems, and plant runoff, our water catchment system filters and recycles up to 80% of the water used to feed our plants.

--------

WHY COMPOSTABLE PLANT POUCHES OVER GLASS?

While on the outside, glass seems like the right sustainable choice, looks can be deceiving.

There are numerous reasons why compostable plant pouches are a better choice.

• Bags require less energy to produce than glass.

• Bags are lighter, with a smaller footprint than glass when shipping.

• Bags are less weight, using less fuel in the shipping process, creating a smaller environmental footprint.

• Recycling glass is a high energy-consuming process.

• Most glass jars for cannabis use plastic lids, which end up in landfills

• Plastic can only be recycled 2-3 times before more "virgin stock" needs to be added to recycled plastic.

• Recycle symbols can be deceiving. In many cases, small plastic ends up in landfills because it does not meet recycling requirements once it enters a recycling facility.

o Most flower jar lids, concentrate lids, and joint tubes do not meet the recyclability requirements of recycling facilities, even if they have a recycle symbol

• Our 100% plant-based pouches are certified home compostable to create a zero-waste packaging solution.

--------

FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU

- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.

- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.

- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.

- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of vape sales to habitat restoration projects across California

- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!



