The biggest and best nuggets from our sustainably minded state of the art indoor cultivation facility in Oakland.
100% PLANT-BASED PACKAGING
LEGION Indoor Flower is packaged in 100% plant-based zip lock pouches that from compostable materials to create a zero-waste packaging solution.
Donny Burger - Indica
(GMO X Han Solo Burger)
This indica dominant cultivar is a funky, fruity combination of citrus and cheese flavors. Giggly and euphoric Donny burger is a great way to keep it mellow during the day or for chilling out with the crew. Either way, this strain is sure to keep a smile on your face.
SUSTAINABLY MINDED INDOOR FARMING.
Our cultivation facility is at the cornerstone of our sustainable cultivation practices incorporating:
• LED lighting technology that uses less electricity than traditional HPS fixtures.
• Renewable energy use to power the operation.
• Wastewater from our dehumidifiers, HVAC systems, and plant runoff, our water catchment system filters and recycles up to 80% of the water used to feed our plants.
WHY PLANT-BASED POUCHES OVER GLASS?
While on the outside, glass seems like the right sustainable choice, looks can be deceiving.
There are numerous reasons why plant-based pouches are a better choice.
• Bags require less energy to produce than glass.
• Bags are lighter, with a smaller footprint than glass when shipping.
• Bags are less weight, using less fuel in the shipping process, creating a smaller environmental footprint.
• Recycling glass is a high energy-consuming process.
• Most glass jars for cannabis use plastic lids, which end up in landfills
• Plastic can only be recycled 2-3 times before more "virgin stock" needs to be added to recycled plastic.
• Recycle symbols can be deceiving. In many cases, small plastic ends up in landfills because it does not meet recycling requirements once it enters a recycling facility.
o Most flower jar lids, concentrate lids, and joint tubes do not meet the recyclability requirements of recycling facilities, even if they have a recycle symbol
• Our 100% plant-based pouches are made from compostable materials to create a zero-waste packaging solution.
FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU
- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.
- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.
- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.
- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of vape sales to habitat restoration projects across California
- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!
Donny Burger is an indica weed strain made by crossing GMO with Han-Solo Burger. The effects of this strain are more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, happy, and aroused. Donny Burger is 26% THC, making it extremely potent and best suited for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. There is also a little CBG in this strain. The dominant terpene in Donny Burger is pinene, often associated with pine forest aromas. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of mild inflammation. The original breeder of Donny Burger is Skunk House Genetics.
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.