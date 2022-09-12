About this product
LEGION 5 Star Indoor Flower
The biggest and best nuggets from our sustainably minded state of the art indoor cultivation facility in Oakland.
100% PLANT-BASED PACKAGING
LEGION Indoor Flower is packaged in 100% plant-based zip lock pouches that from compostable materials to create a zero-waste packaging solution.
Slurty - Indica
(Dosido X Purple Punch)
--------
Deliciously sweet with a strong citrusy orange flavor, this indica packs a heavy punch. Ideal for dialing it back a notch and cooling your jets after a stress-filled day or for settling into chill mode on your day off, Slurty will help you mellow out any mood.
Notes of ripe oranges with diesel undertones
--------
SUSTAINABLY MINDED INDOOR FARMING.
Our cultivation facility is at the cornerstone of our sustainable cultivation practices incorporating:
• LED lighting technology that uses less electricity than traditional HPS fixtures.
• Renewable energy use to power the operation.
• Wastewater from our dehumidifiers, HVAC systems, and plant runoff, our water catchment system filters and recycles up to 80% of the water used to feed our plants.
--------
WHY PLANT-BASED POUCHES OVER GLASS?
While on the outside, glass seems like the right sustainable choice, looks can be deceiving.
There are numerous reasons why plant-based pouches are a better choice.
• Bags require less energy to produce than glass.
• Bags are lighter, with a smaller footprint than glass when shipping.
• Bags are less weight, using less fuel in the shipping process, creating a smaller environmental footprint.
• Recycling glass is a high energy-consuming process.
• Most glass jars for cannabis use plastic lids, which end up in landfills
• Plastic can only be recycled 2-3 times before more "virgin stock" needs to be added to recycled plastic.
• Recycle symbols can be deceiving. In many cases, small plastic ends up in landfills because it does not meet recycling requirements once it enters a recycling facility.
o Most flower jar lids, concentrate lids, and joint tubes do not meet the recyclability requirements of recycling facilities, even if they have a recycle symbol
• Our 100% plant-based pouches are made from compostable materials to create a zero-waste packaging solution.
--------
FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU
- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.
- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.
- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.
- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of vape sales to habitat restoration projects across California
- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!
The biggest and best nuggets from our sustainably minded state of the art indoor cultivation facility in Oakland.
100% PLANT-BASED PACKAGING
LEGION Indoor Flower is packaged in 100% plant-based zip lock pouches that from compostable materials to create a zero-waste packaging solution.
Slurty - Indica
(Dosido X Purple Punch)
--------
Deliciously sweet with a strong citrusy orange flavor, this indica packs a heavy punch. Ideal for dialing it back a notch and cooling your jets after a stress-filled day or for settling into chill mode on your day off, Slurty will help you mellow out any mood.
Notes of ripe oranges with diesel undertones
--------
SUSTAINABLY MINDED INDOOR FARMING.
Our cultivation facility is at the cornerstone of our sustainable cultivation practices incorporating:
• LED lighting technology that uses less electricity than traditional HPS fixtures.
• Renewable energy use to power the operation.
• Wastewater from our dehumidifiers, HVAC systems, and plant runoff, our water catchment system filters and recycles up to 80% of the water used to feed our plants.
--------
WHY PLANT-BASED POUCHES OVER GLASS?
While on the outside, glass seems like the right sustainable choice, looks can be deceiving.
There are numerous reasons why plant-based pouches are a better choice.
• Bags require less energy to produce than glass.
• Bags are lighter, with a smaller footprint than glass when shipping.
• Bags are less weight, using less fuel in the shipping process, creating a smaller environmental footprint.
• Recycling glass is a high energy-consuming process.
• Most glass jars for cannabis use plastic lids, which end up in landfills
• Plastic can only be recycled 2-3 times before more "virgin stock" needs to be added to recycled plastic.
• Recycle symbols can be deceiving. In many cases, small plastic ends up in landfills because it does not meet recycling requirements once it enters a recycling facility.
o Most flower jar lids, concentrate lids, and joint tubes do not meet the recyclability requirements of recycling facilities, even if they have a recycle symbol
• Our 100% plant-based pouches are made from compostable materials to create a zero-waste packaging solution.
--------
FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU
- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.
- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.
- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.
- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of vape sales to habitat restoration projects across California
- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Legion of Bloom
LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories!
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002733