CALIFORNIA SAUCE CARTRIDGES - Live Resin High Terpene Extract Sauce and Pure Cannabis Extract



LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of California Sauce sales going to reforestation programs to replant trees in areas affected by California wildfires.



Gelato Runtz - Hybrid

(Runtz x Gelato #33)

This hybrid is sweet and delectable, combining the best of what its parent strains are known for with a high that is euphoric and uplifting. If you need a strain that is ideal for taking the edge off after a long day at work while keeping you elevated enough to make happy hour with your friends happen, Gelato Runtz is just what you need.



Notes of citrus and berries with skunky diesel overtones



FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU



- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.

- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.

- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.

- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every California Sauce cartridge/pod sale to One Tree Planted, helping plant trees in areas of California devastated by wildfires.

- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!

- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 2nd place in the best live resin cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.



https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/california-sauce-cartridge



