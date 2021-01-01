California Sauce | 1 Gram Cartridge | Special Cookies
About this product
CALIFORNIA SAUCE CARTRIDGES - Live Resin High Terpene Exctract Sauce and Pure Cannabis Extract
LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of California Sauce sales going to reforestation programs to replant trees in areas affected by California wildfires.
Special Cookies - Indica
(Cherry Pie X Girl Scout Cookies)
--------
This indica is like dessert on top of dessert with a smooth punch of gas thrown in there for good measure. Mellow and soothing Special Cookies is a phenomenal strain for maxing and relaxing after a hard day at work or chilling out with friends on your time off.
Notes sour cherries, mint, and lemon with diesel gas overtones
--------
FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU
- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.
- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.
- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.
- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every California Sauce cartridge/pod sale to One Tree Planted, helping plant trees in areas of California devastated by wildfires.
- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!
- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 2nd place in the best live resin cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.
Link:
https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/california-sauce-cartridge
LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of California Sauce sales going to reforestation programs to replant trees in areas affected by California wildfires.
Special Cookies - Indica
(Cherry Pie X Girl Scout Cookies)
--------
This indica is like dessert on top of dessert with a smooth punch of gas thrown in there for good measure. Mellow and soothing Special Cookies is a phenomenal strain for maxing and relaxing after a hard day at work or chilling out with friends on your time off.
Notes sour cherries, mint, and lemon with diesel gas overtones
--------
FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU
- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.
- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.
- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.
- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every California Sauce cartridge/pod sale to One Tree Planted, helping plant trees in areas of California devastated by wildfires.
- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!
- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 2nd place in the best live resin cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.
Link:
https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/california-sauce-cartridge
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!