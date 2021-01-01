Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Legion of Bloom

Legion of Bloom

California Sauce | 1 Gram Cartridge | Special Cookies

About this product

CALIFORNIA SAUCE CARTRIDGES - Live Resin High Terpene Exctract Sauce and Pure Cannabis Extract

LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of California Sauce sales going to reforestation programs to replant trees in areas affected by California wildfires.

Special Cookies - Indica
(Cherry Pie X Girl Scout Cookies)
--------

This indica is like dessert on top of dessert with a smooth punch of gas thrown in there for good measure. Mellow and soothing Special Cookies is a phenomenal strain for maxing and relaxing after a hard day at work or chilling out with friends on your time off.
Notes sour cherries, mint, and lemon with diesel gas overtones

--------
FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU

- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.
- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.
- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.
- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every California Sauce cartridge/pod sale to One Tree Planted, helping plant trees in areas of California devastated by wildfires.
- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!
- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 2nd place in the best live resin cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.

Link:
https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/california-sauce-cartridge
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!