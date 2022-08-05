CALIFORNIA SAUCE CARTRIDGES - Live Resin HTE Sauce and Pure Cannabis Extract



LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of California Sauce sales going to reforestation programs to replant trees in areas affected by California wildfires.



Berries N Crème - Indica

(Grease Monkey X Shishkaberry)

--------



An oh-so berry indica that will mellow out even the most restless and excitable while allowing you to stay focused on the task at hand. Ideal for when you need to take the edge off at work or dancing with friends while checking out your favorite band.



Notes of tart berries and waffles cones with undertones of caramel and diesel fuel

--------

FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU



- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.

- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.

- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.

- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every California Sauce cartridge/pod sale to One Tree Planted, helping plant trees in areas of California devastated by wildfires.

- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!

- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 2nd place in the best live resin cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.



Link:

https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/california-sauce-cartridge

