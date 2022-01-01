CALIFORNIA SAUCE CARTRIDGES - Live Resin High Terpene Exctract Sauce and Pure Cannabis Extract



LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of California Sauce sales going to reforestation programs to replant trees in areas affected by California wildfires.



Lemon Kush - Hybrid

( Master Kush X Lemon Joy )

--------



An uplifting hybrid with a pungent lemon and citrus flavor it is the perfect strain for the creative mind. Lemon Kush is the answer for when the stresses of life have you feeling down. Uplifting and creative this strain is ideal for sipping on throughout the day to keep the creative juices flowing.

Notes of Lemon and Citrus with sweet earthy undertones.



--------

FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU



- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.

- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.

- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.

- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every California Sauce cartridge/pod sale to One Tree Planted, helping plant trees in areas of California devastated by wildfires.

- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!

- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 2nd place in the best live resin cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.



Link:

https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/california-sauce-cartridge



