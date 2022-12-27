Bubblegum Gelato - Hybrid

(Gelato #45 X Indiana Bubblegum)



Talk about a combination of two amazing things! This fruit-forward Hybrid has that sweet cherry bubble gum flavor with hints of earthy goodness you will love. Slightly uplifting but chill enough to keep the good vibes going, Bubblegum Gelato is incredible for all-day use without dragging you down. Just make sure you have snacks on hand to combat the munchies.



Notes of sweet cherries and Stone fruit with earthy undertones



FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU



- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.



- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.



- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.



- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every California Sauce cartridge/pod sale to One Tree Planted, helping plant trees in areas of California devastated by wildfires.



- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!



- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 2nd place in the best live resin cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.



