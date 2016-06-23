About this product
Product description
Refined Live Resine HTE paired with LEGION’s Custom Lead-Free Ceramic Coil 510 cartridge
Refined Live Resine HTE paired with LEGION’s Custom Lead-Free Ceramic Coil 510 cartridge
About this strain
Chernobyl is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Jack the Ripper and Trinity. This strain produces dreamy effects that are long-lasting and may boost your mood. Chernobyl smells like lime sherbet. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and anxiety.
Chernobyl effects
Reported by real people like you
598 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Legion of Bloom
LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories!
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.