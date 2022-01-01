About this product
“For the True Cannasseur”
Born for the experience, LEGION’s California Sauce pod represents the culmination of quality and technology. We have taken flavor-rich, strain-specific, full-spectrum HTE sauce and delivered it to you with the innovative experience of the PAX ERA.
Limited releases of select strains!!
Taste the difference, Feel the difference
Single source strain-specific
High Terpene Extraction HTE
Full Spectrum
Robust cannabis flavor and entourage effect
60-70% THC
Available in limited releases
About this brand
Legion of Bloom
LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories!
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.
