California Sauce | Pax Era Pod | Lemon G
About this product
PAX CALIFORNIA SAUCE POD - Live Resin High Terpene Extract Sauce and Pure Cannabis Extract
LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of California Sauce Pod sales going to reforestation programs to replant trees in areas affected by California wildfires.
Lemon G - Sativa
( G13 X ???)
--------
Invigorating and euphoric with a strong lemon nose that will leave any citrus sativa lover coming back for more. Lemon G is an upbeat and social strain, perfect for all-day, everyday use, and a go-to for your midday break or for laughing it up with friends.
Note of lemon, diesel, and skunk
--------
FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU
- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.
- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.
- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.
- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every California Sauce cartridge/pod sale to One Tree Planted, helping plant trees in areas of California devastated by wildfires.
- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!
Links
Product Page
https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/sauce-pod
Blog
https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/blog/2019/5/15/new-legion-california-sauce-pods-are-now-available
LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of California Sauce Pod sales going to reforestation programs to replant trees in areas affected by California wildfires.
Lemon G - Sativa
( G13 X ???)
--------
Invigorating and euphoric with a strong lemon nose that will leave any citrus sativa lover coming back for more. Lemon G is an upbeat and social strain, perfect for all-day, everyday use, and a go-to for your midday break or for laughing it up with friends.
Note of lemon, diesel, and skunk
--------
FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU
- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.
- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.
- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.
- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every California Sauce cartridge/pod sale to One Tree Planted, helping plant trees in areas of California devastated by wildfires.
- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!
Links
Product Page
https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/sauce-pod
Blog
https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/blog/2019/5/15/new-legion-california-sauce-pods-are-now-available
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!