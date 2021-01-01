About this product

Born from the experience, LEGION’s California Sauce pod represents the culmination of quality and convenience. We have taken flavor rich, full spectrum HTE, and delivered it to you with the innovative convenience of the PAX ERA.



Taste the difference, Feel the difference



Limited release - Private Reserve OG



100% Sauce, Full Spectrum HTE ( High Terpene Extract )



CONTAINS NO DISTILLATE



Single Source Strain Specific



High Terpene Extraction



100% Sauce POD



Robust Cannabis Flavor and Entourage Effect



Cannabis Sustainably Cultivated in Northern California