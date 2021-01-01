Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Legion of Bloom

Legion of Bloom

California Sauce PAX POD- Forbidden Fruit

About this product

Born from the experience, LEGION’s California Sauce pod represents the culmination of quality and convenience. We have taken flavor rich, full spectrum HTE, and delivered it to you with the innovative convenience of the PAX ERA.

Taste the difference, Feel the difference

Limited release - Private Reserve OG

100% Sauce, Full Spectrum HTE ( High Terpene Extract )

CONTAINS NO DISTILLATE

Single Source Strain Specific

High Terpene Extraction

100% Sauce POD

Robust Cannabis Flavor and Entourage Effect

Cannabis Sustainably Cultivated in Northern California
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!