About this product
TASTE THE FLOWER WITHOUT THE FLAME
The Legion of Bloom's AWARD WINNING Monarch vape pen offers a pure, perfect cannabis experience.
By blending pure THC oil derived from our naturally grown cannabis with single-source cannabis-derived terpenes, we've created a vape pen that refines the cannabis experience to its purest essence.
Terpenes are the molecules that give marijuana its taste and smell, but they're also responsible for the unique experience that different strains offer. By sourcing all of the terpenes for the Monarch from strain-specific cannabis, we're able to capture the taste, smell, and feel of smoking your favorite strains in a pure concentrated vapor.
Our Monarch cartridges feature a stainless steel and glass construction with a ceramic heating element and ceramic mouth tip for a better tasting vape experience. The Monarch, for discerning smokers who want the pure, essence of cannabis in a discrete easy to use offering.
About this strain
True OG is a popular indica marijuana strain bred with genetics from OG Kush. This strain was originally discovered in Southern California, where the term “OG” originally meant “ocean grown.” True OG is potent, with long-lasting effects combined with a more focused head high. True OG buds have a pungent, crisp citrus and pine scent. True OG has snagged the 2nd place indica spot in every High Times Medical Cup since 2010. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain.
About this brand
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.