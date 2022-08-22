THE MONARCH - Pure Cannabis Extract with 100% Solventless Cannabis Derived Terpenes



LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly.



Apples and Bananas - Hybrid

(Platinum Cookies X Granddaddy Purple)



--------



H - Apples and Bananas ((Platinum Cookies X Granddaddy Purple) x Blue Power x Gelatti)) Super gas meets fruity flavor in this dynamic hybrid. Slightly on the heavy side, Apples & Bananas is euphoric with a subtle floating feeling that excels at putting you in your happy place. Bust out this delectable strain during movie time or when relaxing with the crew.



Notes of apples, bananas, and citrus with overtones of gas and pine



--------

FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU



- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.

- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.

- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.

- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every Monarch cartridge sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and restore monarch butterfly habitats.

- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!

- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st and 3rd place in the best distillate cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.



