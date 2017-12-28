About this product
THE MONARCH - Pure Cannabis Extract with 100% Solventless Cannabis Derived Terpenes
LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly.
Banana OG - Indica
OG (Banana X OG Kush )
With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, it is hard to mistake how this strain got its name. Described by some as a creeper for its slow and steady onset, Banana Og is a strain best sipped to avoid being placed in a completely comatose state.
Notes of banana, citrus, and pine
FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU
- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.
- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.
- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.
- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every Monarch cartridge sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and restore monarch butterfly habitats.
- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet! - RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st and 3rd place in the best distillate cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.
Links
Product Page
https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/themonarch
Blog
https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/blog/2018/9/21/the-monarch-gets-a-new-look
About this strain
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.
Banana OG effects
Reported by real people like you
417 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Legion of Bloom
LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories!
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.
