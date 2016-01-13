About this product
THE MONARCH - Pure Cannabis Extract with 100% Solventless Cannabis Derived Terpenes
LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly.
- Black Jack - Sativa
(Black Domina X Jack Herer)
--------
Fruit forward and exceptionally flavorful this sativa brings on a pleasant vibe that is great for the daytime or whenever you need a little pick-me-up.
Notes of tropical fruit and fresh cut flowers with undertones of earth, and pepper
--------
FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU
- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.
- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.
- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.
- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every Monarch cartridge sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and restore monarch butterfly habitats.
- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!
- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st and 3rd place in the best distillate cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.
Links
Product Page
https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/themonarch
Blog
https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/blog/2018/9/21/the-monarch-gets-a-new-look
LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly.
- Black Jack - Sativa
(Black Domina X Jack Herer)
--------
Fruit forward and exceptionally flavorful this sativa brings on a pleasant vibe that is great for the daytime or whenever you need a little pick-me-up.
Notes of tropical fruit and fresh cut flowers with undertones of earth, and pepper
--------
FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU
- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.
- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.
- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.
- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every Monarch cartridge sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and restore monarch butterfly habitats.
- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!
- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st and 3rd place in the best distillate cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.
Links
Product Page
https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/themonarch
Blog
https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/blog/2018/9/21/the-monarch-gets-a-new-look
About this strain
Black Jack
Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.
Black Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
370 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
31% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Legion of Bloom
LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories!
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.