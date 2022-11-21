THE MONARCH

-

Pure Cannabis Extract with 100% Solventless Cannabis Derived

Terpenes

LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales

going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly

.

Fiancee

-

Indica

(Wedding Cake X Mendo Breath)

--------

What's not to like when you combine classic kush flavors with sweet vanilla and a touch of berry

goodness? Fiancee taste so good you will want to marry this strain. Best for the afternoon or

evening, this wi

ll become your first choice for mellowing out after a long day.

Notes of vanilla and sweet berries with strong over tones of diesel fuel

--------

FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU

-

AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivati

on experience.

-

TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to

better cater to your individual needs.

-

HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.

-

ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a

portion of every Monarch cartridge

sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and

restore monarch butterfly habitats.

-

PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!

-

RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st

and 3rd place in the best distillate

cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.

Links

Product Page

https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/themonarch

Blog

https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/blog/2018/9/21/the

-

monarch

-

gets

-

a

-

new

-

look

