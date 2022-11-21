About this product
THE MONARCH
-
Pure Cannabis Extract with 100% Solventless Cannabis Derived
Terpenes
LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales
going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly
.
Fiancee
-
Indica
(Wedding Cake X Mendo Breath)
--------
What's not to like when you combine classic kush flavors with sweet vanilla and a touch of berry
goodness? Fiancee taste so good you will want to marry this strain. Best for the afternoon or
evening, this wi
ll become your first choice for mellowing out after a long day.
Notes of vanilla and sweet berries with strong over tones of diesel fuel
--------
FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU
-
AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivati
on experience.
-
TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to
better cater to your individual needs.
-
HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.
-
ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a
portion of every Monarch cartridge
sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and
restore monarch butterfly habitats.
-
PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!
-
RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st
and 3rd place in the best distillate
cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.
-
About this brand
Legion of Bloom
LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories!
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002733