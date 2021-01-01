About this product

THE MONARCH - Pure Cannabis Extract with 100% Solventless Cannabis Derived Terpenes



LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly



Strain Name: GG4 - Sativa

Strain Cross: S (Chem's Sister x Sour Dubb X Chocolate Diesel

Strain Description:



Though the lineage is sativa dominant, this strain packs a potent punch. Perfect for working remotely or taking the edge of a long day without leaving you drooling on yourself.

Notes of pine, earth and sour fruit.



FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU



- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.

- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.

- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.

- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: Scanning the Solo Sciences code on the back of our Monarch packaging creates a LEGION donation to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts to help local conservation efforts for the endangered Monarch Butterfly.

- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!

- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st and 3rd place in the best distillate cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.



