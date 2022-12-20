About this product
THE MONARCH
-
Pure Cannabis Extract with 100% Solventless Cannabis Derived
Terpenes
LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales
going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly
.
Ghost Cookies
-
Indica
(Ghost OG x Girl Scout Cookies)
--------
With sweet cookie dough flavors, this indica has creative and uplifting qualities while still
keeping it mellow. Sweet and hashy, Ghost Cookies is the perfect all
-
day companion when you
need to keep the cre
ative juices flowing while maintaining a level head throughout the day.
Notes of sweet cookie dough with hashy earthy undertones
--------
FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU
-
AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experien
ce.
-
TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to
better cater to your individual needs.
-
HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.
-
ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of
every Monarch cartridge
sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and
restore monarch butterfly habitats.
-
PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!
-
RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st and 3rd pla
ce in the best distillate
cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.
Links
Product Page
https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/themonarch
Blog
https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/blog/2018/9/21/the
-
monarch
-
gets
-
a
-
new
-
look
-
About this brand
Legion of Bloom
LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories!
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002733