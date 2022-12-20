THE MONARCH

-

Pure Cannabis Extract with 100% Solventless Cannabis Derived

Terpenes

LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales

going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly

.

Ghost Cookies

-

Indica

(Ghost OG x Girl Scout Cookies)

--------

With sweet cookie dough flavors, this indica has creative and uplifting qualities while still

keeping it mellow. Sweet and hashy, Ghost Cookies is the perfect all

-

day companion when you

need to keep the cre

ative juices flowing while maintaining a level head throughout the day.

Notes of sweet cookie dough with hashy earthy undertones

--------

FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU

-

AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experien

ce.

-

TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to

better cater to your individual needs.

-

HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.

-

ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of

every Monarch cartridge

sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and

restore monarch butterfly habitats.

-

PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!

-

RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st and 3rd pla

ce in the best distillate

cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.

