THE MONARCH - Pure Cannabis Extract with 100% Solventless Cannabis Derived Terpenes



LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly



Grapes & Cream - Hybrid

Cream (Grape Pie X Sundae Driver)

Oh là là his hybrid has it all, looks, smell, and flavor to die for, with a taste reminiscent of sweet grape and cherry preserves. Initially uplifting with a hefty grounding finish, reserve this one for creative tasks when you do not need to be disturbed or for deep conversations over coffee with friends. One thing is for sure the flavor will have you wanting to spread this strain on your next baguette.



Notes of grapes and cherries with sweet vanilla undertones



FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU



- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.

- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.

- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.

- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every Monarch cartridge sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and restore monarch butterfly habitats.

- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!

- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st and 3rd place in the best distillate cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.



