THE MONARCH - Pure Cannabis Extract with 100% Solventless Cannabis Derived Terpenes



LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly.



Guava Berry Pie - Sativa



(Chemdawg X Afghandi X Chem #91)



is equal parts fruity and gassy with at get up and get stuff done attitude. Ideal for wake-and-bake sessions or all-day motivation, turn to Guava Berry Pie when you have a to-do list a mile long and need to stay on top of your game.



Notes of sweet tropical fruit layered with diesel fuel overtones



FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU



- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.



- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.



- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.



- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every Monarch cartridge sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and restore monarch butterfly habitats.



- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!

- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st and 3rd place in the best distillate cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.



