THE MONARCH - Pure Cannabis Extract with 100% Solventless Cannabis Derived Terpenes
LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly.
Hammerhead OG - Indica
(White Rhino X Medicine Man)
A pungent indica-dominant that is known for bringing on the munchees, this is a go-to strain for mellowing out after a long day.
Notes of fruit, honey, and woody earth.
FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU
- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.
- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.
- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.
- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every Monarch cartridge sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and restore monarch butterfly habitats.
- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet! - RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st and 3rd place in the best distillate cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.
Product Page
https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/themonarch
Blog
https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/blog/2018/9/21/the-monarch-gets-a-new-look
Hammerhead is a pungent indica-dominant strain that develops dense, trichome-coated buds with a small boost of CBD. These physical attributes speak to the strain’s White Rhino and Medicine Man genetics, which also lend Hammerhead effects of sleep-inducing, full-body relaxation. Its buds are dense and deep green with a showing of light amber hairs. Hammerhead exhibits notes of fruit, honey, and pungent dankness, making it as appetizing as it is effective.
Hammerhead effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Tingly
40% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
20% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
13% of people report feeling anxious
Insomnia
60% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
53% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
53% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Legion of Bloom
LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories!
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.