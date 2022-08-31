H - Kush Mintz (Animal Mints X Bubba Kush) Minty and refreshing, this hybrid strain brings pleasantly uplifting qualities to the table for your enjoyment. Great for all-day use, but be warry over consumption will leave you raiding the fridge trying to stave off the munchies. Great for the weekend BBQ or for premeal to get the appetite going.

Notes of Mint and cookie dough with gassy diesel fuel undertones

