H - Kush Mintz (Animal Mints X Bubba Kush) Minty and refreshing, this hybrid strain brings pleasantly uplifting qualities to the table for your enjoyment. Great for all-day use, but be warry over consumption will leave you raiding the fridge trying to stave off the munchies. Great for the weekend BBQ or for premeal to get the appetite going.
Notes of Mint and cookie dough with gassy diesel fuel undertones
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.
CDPH-10002733