THE MONARCH - Pure Cannabis Extract with 100% Solventless Cannabis Derived Terpenes

LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly.



Lemon G - Sativa

( G13 X ???

--------

Invigorating and euphoric with a strong lemon nose that will leave any citrus sativa lover coming back for more. Lemon G is an upbeat and social strain, perfect for all-day, everyday use, and a go-to for your midday break or for laughing it up with friends.

Note of lemon, diesel, and skunk



--------

FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU



- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.

- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.

- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.

- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every Monarch cartridge sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and restore monarch butterfly habitats.

- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet! - RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st and 3rd place in the best distillate cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.



