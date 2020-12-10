About this product
The Legion of Bloom's AWARD WINNING Monarch vape pen offers a pure, perfect cannabis experience.
By blending pure THC oil derived from our naturally grown cannabis with single-source cannabis derived terpenes, we've created a vape pen that refines the cannabis experience to its natural essence.
Terpenes are the molecules that give marijuana its taste and smell, but they're also responsible for the unique experience that different strains offer. By sourcing all of the terpenes for the Monarch from single sources, we're able to recreate the taste, smell, and feel of smoking your favorite strains in a pure, natural, concentrated vapor.
Our Monarch cartridges features stainless steel and glass construction with a ceramic heating element and ceramic mouth tip, for a healthier, better tasting vape. This is a vape pen for discerning smokers who want the pure, uncontaminated essence of cannabis.
About this strain
Mendo Breath is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OGKB with Mendo Montage. This strain produces a euphoric high with powerful body effects that help relieve pain and discomfort. Mendo Breath smells like sweet vanilla and caramel. While it may be tempting to smoke this strain during the day, its important to save it for after work or before bed. Growers say Mendo Breath comes in dense, frosty buds and has an average flowering time of 60 days.
Mendo Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
356 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Legion of Bloom
LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories!
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.
