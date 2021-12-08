About this product
The Legion of Bloom's AWARD WINNING Monarch vape pen offers a pure, perfect cannabis experience.
By blending pure THC oil derived from our naturally grown cannabis with single-source cannabis derived terpenes, we've created a vape pen that refines the cannabis experience to its natural essence.
Terpenes are the molecules that give marijuana its taste and smell, but they're also responsible for the unique experience that different strains offer. By sourcing all of the terpenes for the Monarch from single sources, we're able to recreate the taste, smell, and feel of smoking your favorite strains in a pure, natural, concentrated vapor.
Our Monarch cartridges features stainless steel and glass construction with a ceramic heating element and ceramic mouth tip, for a healthier, better tasting vape. This is a vape pen for discerning smokers who want the pure, uncontaminated essence of cannabis.
By blending pure THC oil derived from our naturally grown cannabis with single-source cannabis derived terpenes, we've created a vape pen that refines the cannabis experience to its natural essence.
Terpenes are the molecules that give marijuana its taste and smell, but they're also responsible for the unique experience that different strains offer. By sourcing all of the terpenes for the Monarch from single sources, we're able to recreate the taste, smell, and feel of smoking your favorite strains in a pure, natural, concentrated vapor.
Our Monarch cartridges features stainless steel and glass construction with a ceramic heating element and ceramic mouth tip, for a healthier, better tasting vape. This is a vape pen for discerning smokers who want the pure, uncontaminated essence of cannabis.
About this strain
Peanut Butter Breath, also known as "Peanut Butter" and "Peanut Breath," is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”
Peanut Butter Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
235 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
35% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Legion of Bloom
LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories!
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.