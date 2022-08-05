THE MONARCH - Pure Cannabis Extract with 100% Solventless Cannabis Derived Terpenes



LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly



Strawberry Cough - Sativa

(Haze X Strawberry Fields))

Has the classic expanding sensation that haze cultivars are known for, with an unmistakable taste of strawberry shortcake on the exhale. Uplifting and cerebral Strawberry Cough is great for helping you through the day with just enough euphoria to put a smile on your face even during the most hectic workdays. Ideal for wake and bake sessions, your day started right, and for sipping on all day long to keep you nice and elevated.

Notes of sweet strawberries with skunky herbal overtones



FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU



- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.

- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.

- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.

- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every Monarch cartridge sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and restore monarch butterfly habitats.

- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!

- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st and 3rd place in the best distillate cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.



