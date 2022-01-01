THE MONARCH - Pure Cannabis Extract with 100% Solventless Cannabis Derived Terpenes



LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly.



Sunset Jealousy - Indica

(Sunset Sherbet X Jealousy

An indica dominant cross of two popular sherbet strains, this skunky, gassy, berry flavor powerhouse will leave you blissed out and craving more. Somewhat energetic for an indica, but don't get it twisted Sunset Jealousy becomes heavier with consumption and can leave you chilled out in no time. Take this treat to the couch with you after dinner, or share it with friends on a super mellow, relaxing day.



Notes of berries and earth with skunk, gassy overtones



FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU



- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.

- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.

- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.

- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every Monarch cartridge sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and restore monarch butterfly habitats.

- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!

- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st and 3rd place in the best distillate cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.



Links



Product Page

https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/themonarch



Blog

https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/blog/2018/9/21/the-monarch-gets-a-new-look



