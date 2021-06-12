About this product
THE MONARCH - Pure Cannabis Extract with 100% Solventless Cannabis Derived Terpenes
LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly.
Tropical Cookies - Sativa
(Pineapple Skunk X Girl Scout Cookies)
This Sativa leaning hybrid is the perfect companion for the creative looking for a muse to help harness some inspiration or a working professional with a solid deadline they need to get through. Uplifting and energetic, this is the perfect wake and bake strain for people with a get-it-done attitude.
Notes of tropical fruit, citrus, and berry with a touch of sweet earth.
FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU
- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.
- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.
- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.
- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every Monarch cartridge sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and restore monarch butterfly habitats.
- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!
- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st and 3rd place in the best distillate cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.
Links
Product Page
https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/themonarch
Blog
https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/blog/2018/9/21/the-monarch-gets-a-new-look
About this strain
Tropical Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
75% of people report feeling focused
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Bipolar disorder
25% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Legion of Bloom
LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories!
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.