About this strain
Watermelon Zkittlez, also known as "Watermelon Skittles," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by a cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.
Watermelon Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
83 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
27% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Legion of Bloom
LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories!
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.
