The ancient healing wisdom of Ayurveda with the modern application of cannabis.

Zana is the sanskrit word for cannabis; The Legion of Bloom’s Zana Ayurvedic CBD Transdermal Roll-on is an aromatic, soothing oil formulated with the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda and the healing power of CBD. Organic sunflower and mahanarayan oil is infused with a blend of therapeutic essential oils and whole plant CBD extract to create deep penetrating, soothing, relief for sore muscles and aches. The essential oil used in the Zana formula is a time tested blend of WINTERGREEN**, LAVENDER**, ROSEWOOD, BUDDHA WOOD**, MARJORAM**, OSMANTHUS**, BLUE TANSY**, PEPPERMINT**, YLANG YLANG**, BLUE CHAMOMILE**, HELICHRYSUM** & CAMPHOR** - essential oils that have been used for centuries for their natural healing properties. We’ve added the calming, soothing effects of cannabidiol, a natural aid for muscle recovery, inflammation, and arthritis.