Dolato Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Dolato effects
Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
34% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
22% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
22% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
