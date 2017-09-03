Loading…
Logo for the brand LEGIT Cannabis Co.

LEGIT Cannabis Co.

Purple Dream Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

Purple Dream effects

Reported by real people like you
204 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
16% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
