Purple Dream Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Purple Dream effects
204 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
16% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
