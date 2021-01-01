About this product
Pain Relieving CBD Body Butter
For pain, headache, cramps, soreness, bruising, muscle spasm & inflammation, psoriasis, dermatitis, burns and itching Anti-bacterial – Anti-fungal. Use as needed
Ingredients: Organic Shea Butter, Organic
Coconut Oil, Sweet All Natural Almond Oil,
CBD Isolate, Vitamin E, Peppermint Oil
About this brand
Popped.NYC
OUR MISSION
The goal of Popped.NYC is to help people find relief with CBD products and through compassionate consultations with our expert customer care team.
We do that by creating and distributing high-quality CBD products with a continued commitment to using natural ingredients and promoting business practices that respect the Earth and the environment.
To use Popped.NYC in innovative ways to make the world a better place.
ABOUT US
Popped.NYC is a cannabis company led by women. We bring our clients the best products from trusted suppliers.
Popped.NYC is a lifestyle brand that delivers products, content, and experiences to our clients to promote wellness, self-care, and health.
Popped.NYC cares about social justice issues that inspire passion and action in our community.
