LEUNE Calibre Ice Water Hash Infused Pre-Roll [2 x .5g]

by LEUNE
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Thoughtfully crafted for those who want a little extra oomph, each 2-joint Calibre bag contains a curated blend of fresh, full flower cannabis and single source ice water hash to throttle your experience. This 2-pack truly packs a punch. (Weight: 2 x .5g)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand LEUNE
LEUNE
Shop products
LEUNE is a California born lifestyle brand forged on the principle of transcending the narrative of cannabis culture. Honoring a 3.0 consumer who knows that ‘getting high’ only begins to tell the story of what the plant truly represents, LEUNE is interested in elevating the conversation around cannabis. Through high aesthetic and uncompromising quality standards, we aim to create the new ideals for the industry. LEUNE is proudly owned and operated by a WOC.

License(s)

  • MO, US: MAN000102
  • CA, US: CDPH-10002016
  • CA, US: CDPH-10001892
  • ME, US: AMF673
  • CA, US: C11-0000488-LIC
  • CA, US: C11-0001456-LIC
  • CA, US: C11-0000983-LIC
  • AZ, US: LIC # 00000109ESVM4487844
Notice a problem?Report this item