SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Spark is the highest sativa blend in our Classic family. It is characterized by its stimulating and focusing effects. Experience everything enhanced with this cerebral psychoactive blend that promotes connecting ideas and focused attention.
Super Jack effects
Energetic
64% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
