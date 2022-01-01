The CBG Protab is an orally consumed concentrate tablet that contains 25 mg CBG per tablet. Extra strength and fast-acting, the CBG Protab is infused with steam distilled terpenes to help ease mental and physical stress. The Protab is scored and easily split in two for an even more precise dosage. Each package contains 10 Protabs, 250 mg in total. Vegan and gluten-free.