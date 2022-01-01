About this product
The CBG Protab is an orally consumed concentrate tablet that contains 25 mg CBG per tablet. Extra strength and fast-acting, the CBG Protab is infused with steam distilled terpenes to help ease mental and physical stress. The Protab is scored and easily split in two for an even more precise dosage. Each package contains 10 Protabs, 250 mg in total. Vegan and gluten-free.
Everyone deserves to enjoy cannabis at the level they feel most comfortable.
level+ products are infused with pure THC or CBD. By having just the right amount of premium cannabis, it’s easier for everyone to have the best experience possible.
