1 gummy = 200mg per pack



These chewy candies are bursting with flavor, and pack a potent punch of THC. Levitate gummies are your answer for delicious tasting, fast acting cannabis edibles for any time of day. Hand-made from scratch in small batches, and extracted directly from flower (otherwise known as full spectrum), Levitate captures the full cannabinoid profiles of various strains allowing for a more well-rounded, full body effect.



Levitate your day today!