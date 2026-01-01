About this product
1 gummy = 200mg per pack
These chewy candies are bursting with flavor, and pack a potent punch of THC. Levitate gummies are your answer for delicious tasting, fast acting cannabis edibles for any time of day. Hand-made from scratch in small batches, and extracted directly from flower (otherwise known as full spectrum), Levitate captures the full cannabinoid profiles of various strains allowing for a more well-rounded, full body effect.
Levitate your day today!
These chewy candies are bursting with flavor, and pack a potent punch of THC. Levitate gummies are your answer for delicious tasting, fast acting cannabis edibles for any time of day. Hand-made from scratch in small batches, and extracted directly from flower (otherwise known as full spectrum), Levitate captures the full cannabinoid profiles of various strains allowing for a more well-rounded, full body effect.
Levitate your day today!
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About this product
1 gummy = 200mg per pack
These chewy candies are bursting with flavor, and pack a potent punch of THC. Levitate gummies are your answer for delicious tasting, fast acting cannabis edibles for any time of day. Hand-made from scratch in small batches, and extracted directly from flower (otherwise known as full spectrum), Levitate captures the full cannabinoid profiles of various strains allowing for a more well-rounded, full body effect.
Levitate your day today!
These chewy candies are bursting with flavor, and pack a potent punch of THC. Levitate gummies are your answer for delicious tasting, fast acting cannabis edibles for any time of day. Hand-made from scratch in small batches, and extracted directly from flower (otherwise known as full spectrum), Levitate captures the full cannabinoid profiles of various strains allowing for a more well-rounded, full body effect.
Levitate your day today!
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