New! LĒVO Confetti Birthday Pancake & Waffle Mix
• Designed specifically to work with infused oil & butter
• Certified Kosher, Non-GMO
• All-natural sprinkles
• No synthetic colors or flavors
• Makes both waffles or pancakes with sprinkles inside
• Super easy to make, just mix & cook
• Add 1 tablespoon of your own infused oil per 1 cup box mix
• Made in a facility that also processes egg, milk, soy, tree nuts
• Works with all oils and butters
Elevate your breakfast celebration with this #LEVOmade mix designed specifically for infused oil.
Dry Mix Ingredients (contains dairy), 12oz:
Unbleached Wheat Flour (wheat flour, malted barley flour), Sugar, Non-GMO Rainbow Sprinkles (sugar, palm kernel oil, palm oil, corn starch, sunflower lecithin, annatto extract, spirulina extract, turmeric, beta-carotene, paprika oleoresin, maltodextrin, carnauba wax, cellulose gum), Natural Flavors, Sweet Cream Buttermilk, Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt.
Wet Ingredients you'll need at home:
1 egg (or egg substitute), 2/3 cup cold water, 1 tablespoon melted butter, ghee, or oil
Full recipe directions are labeled on the package.
We do not accept returns on food items.
Elevate your breakfast celebration with this #LEVOmade mix designed specifically for infused oil.
About this brand
LĒVO Oil Infusion
LĒVO Takes The Confusion Out Of Infusion. At the touch of a button, LĒVO unleashes the deliciousness of at-home herbal creations, smartly infusing your oils, butters, honeys, milks, and more with essential flavors and nutrients. It’s simple to use, intelligent, and mess-free.