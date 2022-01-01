New! LĒVO Confetti Birthday Pancake & Waffle Mix



• Designed specifically to work with infused oil & butter

• Certified Kosher, Non-GMO

• All-natural sprinkles

• No synthetic colors or flavors

• Makes both waffles or pancakes with sprinkles inside

• Super easy to make, just mix & cook

• Add 1 tablespoon of your own infused oil per 1 cup box mix

• Made in a facility that also processes egg, milk, soy, tree nuts

• Works with all oils and butters

Elevate your breakfast celebration with this #LEVOmade mix designed specifically for infused oil.



Dry Mix Ingredients (contains dairy), 12oz:

Unbleached Wheat Flour (wheat flour, malted barley flour), Sugar, Non-GMO Rainbow Sprinkles (sugar, palm kernel oil, palm oil, corn starch, sunflower lecithin, annatto extract, spirulina extract, turmeric, beta-carotene, paprika oleoresin, maltodextrin, carnauba wax, cellulose gum), Natural Flavors, Sweet Cream Buttermilk, Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt.



Wet Ingredients you'll need at home:

1 egg (or egg substitute), 2/3 cup cold water, 1 tablespoon melted butter, ghee, or oil



Full recipe directions are labeled on the package.

We do not accept returns on food items.